School District 162 Custodian Wins National Award

Richton Park, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Sergio Nuno, a Matteson School District 162 custodian, has been named a national award winner, recognizing his impact on students and his community.

Nuno, 66, has worked as a custodian at School District 162 and Southland College Prep Charter High School for twelve years. He was one of 17 national winners of the LifeChanger of the Year Program.

The National LifeChanger of the Year program, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, recognizes and rewards K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who make a difference in students’ lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

SD 162 Custodian is “Heart of the District”

Sergio Nuno, a Matteson School District 162 custodian, and Southland College Prep Charter High School is a national winner of the LifeChanger of the Year Award. Nuno was recognized for his impact on students’ lives. Surrounded by Southland and District 162 teachers and staff. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, superintendent of Matteson School District 162 and CEO of Southland College Prep, nominated Nuno and described him as the “heart of the district.”

“From our youngest scholars at our pre-school to those in their final year at our high school and our alumni across the country, Sergio, as the students and staff affectionately call him, is loved,” Davis said. “Sergio sets the atmosphere of the school. He has impacted our students’ lives by encouraging and letting them know they are seen and loved.”

That encouragement includes teachers and staff as well.

“He makes everyone feel like a queen or king,” said Southland music teacher Elizabeth Norman Sojourner.

Came to America at 18

Nuno migrated from Mexico when he was 18 to help his parents and ten siblings. According to Nuno, he has a son and grandson who live out of state, but District 162 and Southland are also his family.

“I love my job,” Nuno said. “I will drop whatever I’m doing to help a student.”

Nuno recently started working at the Richton Square School in Richton Park. That school has preschool students. Nuno works at the high school on Saturdays.

“Sergio has a gentle kindness that spreads to all he encounters. His sensitivity reaches from our littlest of learners through to our seasoned professionals,” said Kim McGuire, principal of Richton Square. “Sergio will tell you that serving others brings him great joy. I will tell you he is a joy to watch and work alongside.”

SD 162 Custodian Leaves a Lasting Impact

Southland Class of 2019 graduate Olivia Brown said Nuno’s encouragement had a lasting impact on her life. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri and works as a crisis counselor.

“He goes above and beyond for anyone who is in need or has a concern. His warm personality always turned my bad days into good days,” Brown said. “Anytime I would tell Sergio I was having a long day, he would always say, ‘You keep going, girl, you got this.’ Those words will forever stick with me. To know Sergio is to love him, and his thoughtfulness of others will never go unnoticed.”

SD 162 Custodian: One of the Hundreds Nominated

The LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations each school year. These come from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As one of the national winners, Nuno will receive $3,000 from the National Life Group Foundation.

Administrators, teachers, staff, students, and alumni posted comments about Nuno and his impact on their lives on his profile on the LifeChanger website. The selection committee reviewed the comments as part of its evaluation of nominees.

Nuno could not attend a celebration announcing the national recognition on Monday, May 20. Dr. Davis accepted the award on his behalf. She said the school will celebrate with students, alumni, the band, and cheerleaders when Nuno can attend in the fall.

This is news from School District 162.