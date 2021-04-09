Rep. Robin Kelly’s Statement on Death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans

Fallen Officer William “Billy” Evans. (Photo: US CAPITOL POLICE)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) released the following statement regarding the attack on U.S. Capitol Police Officers outside the U.S. Capitol this afternoon:

“Our Capitol Police have been working around the clock since January 6th to keep everyone in the Capitol complex safe, even after experiencing the trauma of that day themselves and tragically losing several of their USCP and Metro Police colleagues.

“I am devastated to learn that another U.S. Capitol Police Officer, William “Billy” Evans, was murdered today during an attack just outside of the Capitol.

“I am thinking of Officer Evans’ family, friends, and colleagues today, and I am truly sorry for their loss. I am also praying for the other injured officer’s recovery, and for everyone’s safety. I want to express my gratitude to the entire U.S. Capitol Police force for their dedication to protecting our Capitol in the months following the insurrection.”

This is news from Congresswoman Robin Kelly.