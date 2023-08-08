Rep. Robin Kelly Highlights Agricultural, Nutrition Assistance Priorities on District Farm Tour

Kankakee, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As Members of Congress returned home for the August district work period, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) embarked on a comprehensive tour of her district. This included farms, businesses, and healthcare facilities in the district’s rural areas.

During the tour, Congresswoman Kelly heard directly from farmers about what they needed from the upcoming Farm Bill to thrive. Congresswoman Kelly’s visit emphasized the need for continued support for small farms and nutrition assistance programs like SNAP.

The tour began with a visit to Cow Creek Farm in Paxton. The family farm, spanning five generations, grows a diversified range of crops. The owners recently founded Silver Tree Beers & Spirits, utilizing homegrown crops to produce spirits. The farm emphasizes an organic and environmentally sustainable operation.

The Congresswoman also visited Gibson Area Hospital & Health Systems and Slagel Family Farm in Fairbury. Throughout the tour, Congresswoman Kelly engaged with various stakeholders and farmers. She recognized their contributions to the local economy and emphasized her commitment to understanding their needs.

She concluded the day at O’Connor Farm in Kankakee. There, Congresswoman Kelly hosted a “Barn Hall” to hear directly from farmers and stakeholders across her district.

“I want to hear directly from farmers about what their needs are,” Congresswoman Kelly said. “Members of Congress don’t have all the answers. We rely on the people who are working on the ground to shape our priorities. Conversations like these help me fight for what my constituents really need when I go back to Washington.”

This is news from Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office.