Rep. Kelly Reacts to President Biden’s Address to Joint Session of Congress

Congresswoman Robin Kelly. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly released the below statement in reaction to President Biden’s first address to a Joint Session of Congress this evening:

“President Biden and Vice President Harris have had a productive initial 100 days leading the administration,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “I am so grateful for their leadership in what began as a very dark year for our country. Thanks to what they have accomplished we are turning a corner in this pandemic. COVID-19 rates are beginning to decline, folks around the country are eligible for vaccinations and people are getting back to work and school safely.

“Now that we are making progress in defeating COVID-19, it is time for us to turn our focus to other pressing issues that have only worsened during the pandemic – especially gun violence and access to child care and healthcare.

“Tonight, President Biden underscored the need for Congress to put aside partisanship and take action to protect and improve the lives of the American people. American lives are more important than partisan excuses. Gun violence affects every single community across our country, and we need to advance gun violence prevention legislation now to prevent any more tragedies.

We are at a critical turning point in our nation’s history. We have the opportunity to make real change and invest in the future of all Americans. I look forward to further reviewing the American Families Plan unveiled tonight and working with my colleagues to bring jobs to our communities, lift children out of poverty, increase access to education, and ensure that every American has access to quality, equitable healthcare.”