Registration for the 30th Annual Scholarship Classic is Now Open

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Golf outings are among us again! The Prairie State College (PSC) Foundation is hosting its 30th Annual Scholarship Classic Golf Outing on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor, IL. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit student scholarships at PSC.

The golf scramble costs $200 per golfer and includes a grilled lunch in the clubhouse beginning at 11 a.m., driving range warm-ups, and putting green practice, followed by a 12:15 p.m. Helicopter Ball Drop and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Golf carts and beverages are included.

Golfers may increase scholarship contributions by becoming a sponsor. Golfers may also sign up for the Diploma Games Package, which includes participation in a hole-in-one contest for $5,000 to the first successful contestant, three mulligans, a Poker Run contest, and more.

The evening event will begin with cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres after golf. Expect that at approximately 4:00 p.m., followed by an awards presentation. Those unavailable to participate in the full day’s event can attend the cocktail hour for $30 per person.

Key Outcome of the Scholarship Classic: Opportunities

“We want to provide the hard-working students of Prairie State College with the best opportunities to advance their futures,” Deborah Havighorst, executive director of Institutional Advancement and the PSC Foundation said. “The golf outing gives our community a chance to connect while helping our foundation raise much-needed scholarship funds to help us make a difference in the lives of our students.

The Foundation is on track to award over $175,000 in need-based scholarships to assist qualifying students with tuition and textbooks. By sponsoring or attending the golf outing, you are making a difference in the lives of PSC students. The 30th Annual Scholarship Classic is a wonderful way to support quality education in the South Suburbs.

Participants must register in advance by May 23. For more information or to register, visit give.classy.org/PSCgolf23 or call the PSC Foundation office at (708) 709-7918.

To learn more about the PSC Foundation and ways to help support student scholarships, visit prairiestate.edu/foundation. You may also contact Deborah Havighorst at [email protected]

