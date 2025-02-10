Program to Celebrate Proposed Chicago-to-Detroit Underground Railroad Trail

Discover the Historic Underground Railroad Trail in South Holland with Music, Dance, Storytelling

South Holland, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A music, dance, drumming, and dramatic storytelling program on Feb. 21 in South Holland will celebrate a new effort to recognize a Chicago-to-Detroit Underground Railroad route. The newly renamed Midwest Underground Railroad Network spearheads this venture. The hope is to create a National Historic Trail as a unit of the National Park Service.

The free celebration, in honor of Black History Month, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. February 21 at First Reformed Church, 15924 South Park Avenue, South Holland. Featured will be members of South Holland Master Chorale, who will perform music associated with African American history and culture. Other featured guests will present dance, drumming, and dramatic storytelling. These will relate to the history of the Underground Railroad Trail in the Chicago south suburban area. The event, open to all ages, is free, and refreshments will be served.

Underground Railroad Trail: From the 1830s Until the Civil War

From the 1830s until the Civil War, many individuals and families escaped enslavement in southern states. They came through the south suburban Chicago area. Many of these freedom seekers traveled overland to the then-small city of Chicago. From there, they headed south, using a ferry and a bridge to cross the Little Calumet River near present-day Indiana Avenue. Their journeys continued through northern Indiana to Detroit and ultimately across the river to Canada.

Occasionally, they received assistance from residents. As early as 1836-37, the Dolton family and other early settlers, and after 1853, the Ton family and other Dutch immigrants were part of the assistance networks called the Underground Railroad. Similar networks emerged across Illinois and other states in response to the bold decisions of thousands of people to escape slavery and seek their freedom.

The local project team hopes that the National Historic Trail, when established, would include brochures explaining the trail and how to explore it; driving, walking, and bike tours; and historical markers at officially recognized sites commemorating those who escaped to freedom as well as abolitionists who courageously lent their assistance.

People interested in volunteering with the Midwest Underground Railroad Trail project, led by historian and retired Governors State University professor Larry McClellan, can contact the group online at undergroundrailroadproject.org. For information about the Feb. 21 event, contact Tom Shepherd at 773-370-3305 or [email protected].