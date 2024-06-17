Prairie State College to Host Kids@College Camp

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College will host its annual Kids@College STEAM Camp for kids ages 4-11 in three sessions, with the first one beginning on Monday, June 17.

The 2024 theme is “It’s a Celestial Summer.” Each session will feature a different concept about space. The cost is $149 per session per child.

Session 1 will feature activities about the sun, while Session 2 will be about the moon. Session 3 will feature the stars, while the final session will be about the planets. A full itinerary and schedule are below.

Kids@College 2024 will offer an electrifying exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) with a cosmic twist. Through hands-on activities and interactive experiences, campers will discover the universe’s wonders while honing valuable skills and boosting their self-confidence.

Students will receive lunch and a snack, with breakfast being optional. Use the links below to register for each session.

Breakfast (Optional): 7:45 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp Start/Check-in: 8:00 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp End/Check-out: 1:30 p.m. (ATOC Building)

Cost: $120 per student

** The camp price for Session 1 reflects the PSC campus being closed on Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth Day. Camp will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, June 20.

Register

Cost: $149 per student



Register

Cost: $149 per student

Register

Cost: $149 per student

Register