Kids@College, STEAM Camp. (PSC)
Prairie State College to Host Kids@College Camp

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College will host its annual Kids@College STEAM Camp for kids ages 4-11 in three sessions, with the first one beginning on Monday, June 17. 

The 2024 theme is “It’s a Celestial Summer.” Each session will feature a different concept about space. The cost is $149 per session per child.

Session 1 will feature activities about the sun, while Session 2 will be about the moon. Session 3 will feature the stars, while the final session will be about the planets. A full itinerary and schedule are below.

Kids@College 2024 will offer an electrifying exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) with a cosmic twist. Through hands-on activities and interactive experiences, campers will discover the universe’s wonders while honing valuable skills and boosting their self-confidence.

Students will receive lunch and a snack, with breakfast being optional. Use the links below to register for each session.

Session 1 – THE SUN – Date(s):  Monday, June 17 – Friday, June 21

Breakfast (Optional):       7:45 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp Start/Check-in:      8:00 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp End/Check-out:     1:30 p.m. (ATOC Building)

Cost:                      $120 per student

 ** The camp price for Session 1 reflects the PSC campus being closed on Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth Day.  Camp will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, June 20.

Register

Session 2 – THE MOON – Date(s):  Monday, June 24 – Friday, June 28

Breakfast (Optional):      7:45 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp Start/Check-in:     8:00 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp End/Check-out:    1:30 p.m. (ATOC Building)

Cost:                     $149 per student


Register                     

Session 3 – THE STARS – Date(s):  Monday, July 8 – Friday, July 12

Breakfast (Optional):      7:45 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp Start/Check-in:     8:00 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp End/Check-out:    1:30 p.m. (ATOC Building)

Cost:                     $149 per student

Register                      

Session 4 – THE PLANETS – Date(s):  Monday, July 15 – Friday, July 19

Breakfast (Optional):      7:45 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp Start/Check-in:     8:00 a.m. (ATOC Building)

Camp End/Check-out:    1:30 p.m. (ATOC Building)

Cost:                     $149 per student

Register                      


        

