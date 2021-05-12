Prairie State College Driver Services Facility Officially Opens

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. (By Daniel X. O’Neil from USA – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at Rahm Emanuel Victory Party 2011, CC BY 2.0)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- After a successful “soft” opening over the past week, a temporary Driver Services facility at Prairie State College, Prairie Center, 331 S. Coolidge Street, Chicago Heights, is now open to the public. Last year, the permanent Chicago Heights Driver Services facility suffered significant damage after the building was set on fire. The owner of the building is working with contractors to repair that facility.

“While I am disappointed with the slow progress of the our permanent facility, I am pleased to offer driver and vehicle services to the people of Chicago Heights and the surrounding area after a fire seriously damaged the permanent facility at 570 W. 209th Street last year,” said White. “Working together with Prairie State College, we are proud to provide a temporary location to serve the public.”

The Prairie State College Driver Services facility will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can:

obtain a REAL ID driver’s license,

renew their driver’s license or ID card,

purchase their license plate sticker,

apply for a temporary parking placard for persons with disabilities.

The facility offers other services too.

“Prairie State College is here to serve the community and we are excited and privileged to host the Secretary of State Driver Services facility on our campus,” said Dr. Thomas Saban, interim president, Prairie State College.

White has grown frustrated with the slow progress of construction of the permanent Driver Services facility in Chicago Heights. The Secretary of State’s office continuously monitors the property owner’s progress and hopes to reopen to the public as soon as possible.

As a reminder, White has extended all expiration dates to Aug. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses and ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. In addition, the federal REAL ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023.

For those customers who must visit a facility, facemasks are required. In addition, customers are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

White has expanded online services and encourages the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of visiting a Driver Services facility. This includes renewing license plate stickers, obtaining duplicate driver’s licenses or ID cards, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards online for those that are eligible.

This is news from the Illinois Secretary of State.