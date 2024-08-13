Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Park Forest Police Department reminds drivers of school bus laws. Slow down and obey stopped school buses as children throughout the Village return to school, police urge.

In Illinois, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its stop sign arm out and red lights flashing, whether on a roadway, in a parking lot, or on school property.

Deputy Chief Kristopher Vallow of the Park Forest Police Department stated that officers will be patrolling over the next few weeks to ensure that drivers follow the rules of the road and that children arrive at school safely.

Police to Patrol in Full Force

“Starting this Friday, our dedicated officers will be out in full force. They will work tirelessly to enhance road safety in Park Forest. They will focus on enforcing occupant protection and cracking down on dangerous driving habits,” Vallow said. “The goal is to make roadways safer here in Park Forest.”

Vallow mentioned that the Illinois Department of Transportation funds this campaign to cover officers’ wages for their extra work hours. He emphasized that knowing and following the fundamental laws of stopping school buses can keep children safe. Being alert for flashing red lights and extended stop-arms will also help drivers avoid getting tickets.

“When a school bus stops on a two-lane road to pick up or drop off students, all lanes of traffic must stop at least 20 feet before reaching the bus,” Vallow said. “On streets with four lanes of traffic like Western and Sauk Trail, only traffic on the same side of the street must adhere to a stopped school bus.”

Six Children Died in Illinois During 2022-2023 School Year

In the 2022-23 school year, the latest period for which data is available, there were 104 school bus-related deaths. These include six in Illinois, according to the National Safety Council, of those, one involved pedestrians.

In an unimaginable tragedy, a school bus struck a 7-year-old Park Forest student in January 2023. The child succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

This is an alert from the Park Forest Police Department.