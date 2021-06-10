Police Ask Help Finding Young Man Accused of Damaging CVS

by
Alleged offender accused of damaging CVS
Police ask your help identifying this young man accused of damaging the inside of CVS Monday night. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police asked the public’s help identifying a young man accused of damaging the inside of CVS Monday night.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the PFPD, a young man allegedly threw glass bottles and knocked over display racks. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, June 7, at about 8:53 PM, according to police.

The alleged offender was wearing black shorts, red shoes, and a black cap. Police describe him of thin build with short locks dyed blonde.

“If you recognize this man, please send us a message on Facebook or contact Officer Karl at 708-748-4701,” police said in the statement.

