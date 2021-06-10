Police Ask Help Finding Young Man Accused of Damaging CVS

Police ask your help identifying this young man accused of damaging the inside of CVS Monday night. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police asked the public’s help identifying a young man accused of damaging the inside of CVS Monday night.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the PFPD, a young man allegedly threw glass bottles and knocked over display racks. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, June 7, at about 8:53 PM, according to police.

The alleged offender was wearing black shorts, red shoes, and a black cap. Police describe him of thin build with short locks dyed blonde.

“If you recognize this man, please send us a message on Facebook or contact Officer Karl at 708-748-4701,” police said in the statement.