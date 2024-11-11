Calvin Holliday, missing person
Calvin Holliday is missing. (PFPD)
Local, Park Forest

PFPD: Missing Person Alert

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police issued a missing person alert Sunday night:

🚨 Missing Person Alert 🚨

“The Park Forest Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate 79-year-old Calvin Holliday. Calvin was last seen on Sunday, November 10, around 2:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Washington Street. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Kangol hat, a blue coat, a gray sweater with red stripes, and black cargo pants. Calvin lives with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Anyone with information on Calvin’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.”

        
 
