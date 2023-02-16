PFPD: Man Kicks Squad Door from its Frame, Charged with DUI

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- There were only three arrests during the last full week of January 2023. However, two of those arrests involved DUI charges. The first of those charged with DUI allegedly resisted arrest, kicking a squad door so hard that it came loose from the squad's frame.

We will present those reports in separate articles as our treatment of DUIs is one where we publish booking photos and details of arrests in hopes of curtailing others from drinking and driving. Perhaps those alleged in these . . .