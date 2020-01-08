Park Forest Welcomes New Firefighter

Firefighter/Paramedic Krivanec’s mother Denise pins his badge on him after he was sworn in Monday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest welcomed a new firefighter as Shane Krivanec was officially sworn into the Park Forest Fire Department at Monday’s meeting of the Village Board.

Introducing the young man before he was sworn in, Village Manager Tom Mick noted that Firefighter/Paramedic Shane Krivanec was born in Palos Heights. He grew up there with his parents, older sister, and two younger brothers.

Shane graduated from Moraine Valley Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Fire Service Operations, according to Mr. Mick. He began his career in the Fire Service as a part-time firefighter with the Tinley Park Fire Department. He worked with Tinley Park for approximately five years while also attending paramedic school at Silver Cross Hospital.

Firefighter/Paramedic Krivanec takes the oath of office. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

In April of 2018, Firefighter-Paramedic Krivanec was hired full-time with the Hazel Crest Fire Department, where he worked for about a year and a half before being hired at the Park Forest Fire Department.

“Shane is grateful for his past experience and looks forward to a rewarding career serving the residents of the Village of Park Forest,” Mr. Mick said.

Fire Chief Tracy Natyshok told eNews Park Forest, “He comes to us trained and has already been to a fire and worked a full [cardiac] arrest.”

