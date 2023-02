Kenosha, WI-(ENEWSPF)- Kortni Robinson of Park Forest, IL, traveled to France with Carthage College. She did so for a modern languages course titled J-Term in Paris: A Capital Experience in January.

This is not the first time Kortni Robinson made the news for eNews Park Forest. The school named her to the Dean's List three times, the last time in the fall of 2021.

Offered during Carthage's popular J-Term, the study . . .