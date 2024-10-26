Park Forest Sees 7% Fewer Traffic Crashes in 2024

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Park Forest roadways are 7% safer this year than last, thanks to ongoing enforcement errors by the PFPD. The numbers show that the Village is safer to drive, with fewer traffic crashes in 2024 than the previous year. From January to October, the Village saw 283 crashes in 2024 compared to 306 in 2023.

Deputy Police Chief Kristopher Vallow revealed that the department secured a Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant. The department allocated approximately $28,000 to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement initiatives. These funds covered 12 separate campaigns, including

three-speed enforcement campaigns,

Thanksgiving,

Christmas/New Year’s,

St. Patrick’s Day,

April Distracted Driving Awareness Month,

Memorial Day,

Independence Day,

Labor Day,

and the Child Passenger Safety campaign in September.

During these campaigns, officers stopped 744 vehicles and issued over 800 citations. The violations police targeted include various violations such as seat belt infractions, speeding, and distracted driving. Vallow noted that Park Forest residents had been vocal about the need for action against drivers who do not comply with traffic laws. He assured that the department responded to these concerns.

The impact of these enforcement efforts was evident with the 7% reduction in traffic crashes compared to the previous year. Deputy Chief Vallow also expressed the department’s commitment to seeking additional grants to support these efforts further.

Furthermore, from Oct. 7 through Oct. 17, seven officers dedicated 30 hours to supplemental patrol focused on speed enforcement. This resulted in police stopping 64 vehicles and issuing 71 citations, including 40 for speeding.

Vallow emphasized that the primary mission is to ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists by promoting responsible and law-abiding behavior on the roads.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.