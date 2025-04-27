Park Forest Residents Face April 30 Deadline for Vehicle Stickers

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Park Forest residents have until mid-week to purchase their vehicle stickers to avoid a $25 late fee. The deadline is this Wednesday, April 30. The final date to purchase vehicle stickers without penalty is always April 30. Fees increase on May 1.

The vehicle stickers originally went on sale on March 1, and residents had the opportunity to purchase them in person starting March 3 at Park Forest Village Hall.

Residents must purchase and display vehicle stickers on every vehicle registered in Park Forest by the close of business on April 30, which is 5:00 p.m.

Utility Billing Supervisor Marcy Gott said starting May 1, a late fee of $25 will be imposed on all vehicle sticker purchases, while a significantly higher late fee of $50 will apply to any purchases made on or after Aug. 1.

Nearly 5,000 Vehicle Stickers Sold This Year, Beating April 30 Deadline

Gott reported that nearly 5,000 vehicle stickers have already been sold this year, indicating a positive trend in compliance. She anticipates the village selling an additional 3,000 stickers in the final days leading up to the April 30 deadline.

There are only three business days remaining to secure these stickers without incurring late fees. Gott strongly encourages residents to act promptly. Either buy their stickers online or come to the Park Forest Water Department at Village Hall. Purchase sooner rather than later to avoid the lengthy lines that typically form in the final week. She said that taking action now can save both time and money for residents who need to meet the requirements.

“You don’t want to spend part of your day in long lines to get your sticker,” Gott said. If you can, buy it online, and we’ll mail it to you.”

Gott stated that her department and the Park Forest Police Department collaborate to ensure compliance. She mentioned that later this year, her office will compile a list of residents who have vehicles registered in the Village but have not purchased stickers. They will then send the list to the Park Forest Police Department. This will enable officers to issue violations to individuals who fail to buy their stickers.

Residents can purchase their stickers at Village Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays. To purchase your sticker online, click here. The deadline is April 30.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.