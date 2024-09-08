Park Forest Private Security Camera Program Extended

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Earlier this year, the Park Forest Police Department announced a program that provides rebates to residents and businesses who purchase and install private security cameras. Recently, Police Chief Brian Rzyski announced the program’s extension for another year.

Park Forest homeowners and businesses can receive up to a $200 rebate by installing a security camera. (Image: Village of Park Forest)

The program provides a 50% rebate of up to $200 on the cost of a camera. The only restrictions are that the camera must be front-facing (toward the street), weatherproof, and have at least 7-day video storage.

The program’s purpose is to enhance safety in the village further and help deter and solve crime in the community.

The police regularly canvass areas where an incident has occurred to see if any homes in the area have cameras. They work with those homeowners to see if they have a pertinent video to assist the investigation. Chief Rzyski said that the department has had great success with this approach and that homeowners are typically very cooperative.

Park Forest Police Chief Brian Rzyski hopes that more residents take advantage of the security camera incentive program. (Image: VOPF)

Significant funding remains available.

Since the program began on April 15 of this year, twenty residents have participated. The Police Department initially allocated $20,000 for the program for the last fiscal year, which ended in June, and allocated another $20,000 for the current year. This funding would allow more than 100 participants in the program. The program will run through the end of the current fiscal year in June 2025 or until the funding is exhausted.

Who has access to my camera and stored video?

Participants in the program retain complete control over their camera and video. Police have no access to live video, nor can they access stored video without going through the homeowner. If an incident occurs, the police will contact the program participants and work with them to see if there is any video of interest. Frequently, the residents can email the video to the police. The police will not maintain any database of usernames or passwords for the camera video storage.

Chief Rzyski is unaware of any proceeding in which the court asked the camera owner to testify.

How to apply for the program

The program application requires residents to provide a completed application, a copy of the receipt, the make and model of the camera, a driver’s license or state ID, and verification of installation. Cameras must store information for a minimum of seven days. Paper copies of the application are available at the Police Department, 200 Lakewood Drive. An online application is here.

If the owner self-installs the camera, the police will visit the site to ensure the camera meets the program requirements. The program permits only one camera per household or business. The cost of the camera is included in the program. The program excludes additional expenses, such as installation or video storage costs.

Once officials receive all documents, Rzyski says the village typically sends rebate checks within a month.

The Police Department is not making any recommendations as to the camera type or manufacturer. As long as the camera meets the program specifications, it will qualify.

The program states that cameras should be purchased within ninety days of applying for the program. However, Rzyski encourages any resident who bought a camera earlier in the year (but after January 16, 2024) to contact the police department’s Community Engagement Coordinator, Rachel Wax, at [email protected] or call 708-748-9536 about their eligibility.