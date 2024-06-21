Park Forest Opens Cooling Centers Amid Dangerous Heat Wave

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest is opening cooling centers amid the season’s first heat wave. Cook County is opening cooling centers at the Skokie, Maywood, and Markham Courthouses 24 hours a day through Monday, June 24, at 8 a.m. Residents without adequate air conditioning access are advised to seek respite at a cooling center.

The Park Forest Police Department, 200 Lakewood Boulevard, and Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive, will serve as cooling centers for the Village. Residents can visit Village Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The police station is open 24 hours a day.

It’s worth mentioning Village Hall will be closed this week on Wednesday to observe the Juneteenth holiday.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-90s this week before cooling off by this coming Sunday. With humid conditions continuing to build over the Midwest, the heat index, also known as the feel-like temperature, could soar into the triple digits.

Deputy Fire Chief: Look Out for Each Other

Deputy Park Forest Fire Chief Mark Cotrano reminds residents to look out for each other. Pay special attention to older adults and children.

“Older people are more likely to experience heat-related health problems than younger people because their bodies have more difficulty regulating temperature,” Cotrano said. “It is essential to be cautious and get relief quickly when overheating. Otherwise, you might feel sick or risk a heat-related illness that could cause serious health issues.”

Cotrano said to ensure kids stay hydrated and do not overheat while playing outdoors. He added residents should be mindful of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“Heat exhaustion can present with dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, unsteady gait, muscle cramps, and fatigue,” Cotrano said. “Heat stroke’s primary symptoms include a change in mental status. There might be confusion, delirium, combativeness, seizures, loss of consciousness, and a core body temperature above 104 degrees.”

Cotrano urged residents to call 911 in case of an emergency and, if possible, limit their time outdoors.