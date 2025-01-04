Owl Pellet Dissection Programs and Bird-Watching Herald 2025 Lineup at Forest Preserve

In addition to the Owl Pellet Dissection, see the rest of the 2025 lineup.

Will County—(ENEWSPF)—Have the stomach for an owl pellet or two? The Forest Preserve District of Will County has the perfect program for you. Here are the activities for the week of Jan.13. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

This is just the start of the 2025 lineup for the Forest Preserve District.

Around the Corner at the Forest Preserve District

Jan. 11, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Join the Forest Preserve District as it celebrates eagles with live bird presentations, guided hikes, Talon Talks, family activities, an Eagle Eye Scavenger Hunt, and food from Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats.

Jan. 17-March 2. Nineteen reproductions of Rudolph “Rudy” Wendelin’s Smokey Bear paintings will be displayed at four Forest Preserve visitor centers and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

From 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. View the resident birds and winter visitors from inside. Enjoy the warm beverages and muffins provided, or bring your breakfast. A naturalist will talk about the birds at the feeder. This activity is free for all ages. Register by Jan. 13.

Between 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Delve into the adaptations that make owls exceptional nocturnal hunters. Then, dissect an owl pellet to reveal the remnants of their meals and transform these findings into unique keepsakes to take home. BYOB to sip and get your creative juices flowing (beer or wine only). Cost: $5 per person; ages 21 or older. Register by Jan. 15.

Forest Preserve District Announces 2025 Event Lineup

Mark your calendars now with the dates of Forest Preserve District of Will County 2025 events, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun.

“2025 includes a wide range of exciting events that will entice people to explore, learn, move, and celebrate,” said Cindy Wojdyla Cain, the Forest Preserve’s public information officer. “Some favorite events are back – including Eagle Watch, Fun & Food Trucks, and Woods Walk – but many new exhibit offerings range from a Smokey Bear art exhibit to a Nature’s Muse day of artistic exploration.”

One important milestone will be the reopening of Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook after extensive renovations. The Oak-tacular Comeback Celebration takes place on May 3; visitors can view all the changes and upgrades to the facility.

Here is the list of events and exhibitions for 2025

Nineteen paintings of the Smokey Bear – The Rudy Wendelin Collection will be displayed at four Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie from Jan. 17 to March 2. (Smokey Bear image used with permission of the USDA Forest Service.)

March

Mammal Madness: March 1, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Festivities begin with a live animal presentation by Big Run Wolf Ranch, followed by mammal-themed, family-friendly activities.

Starting in April

Smithsonian Gardens – Pollination Investigation: April 1 through June 22, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore the who, what, when, where, why, and how of the pollination process.

May

Oak-tacular Comeback Celebration: May 3 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Celebrate the grand reopening of the renovated nature center. Tour the site and enjoy great food, live music, and family-friendly activities. Discover the new interactive permanent exhibits. Peruse the transformed gift shop, lobby, and reception area. And say hi to the resident reptiles.

Starting in June

Art Exhibit – Prairie Rêverie: June 3-Aug. 23, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Enjoy landscapes, botanical studies, and portraits of nature’s creatures from local artist Carrie Carlson.

Fun & Food Trucks: Friday, June 13, Whalon Lake, Naperville; Friday, July 11, Forked Creek Preserve – Forsythe Woods, Florence Township; and Aug. 8 at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Each program will feature food trucks, a beverage vendor, games, and entertainment.

Pollinator Party: June 14, Isle a la Cache Museum. Learn about the insects and animals that pollinate plants. See live bats and learn their roles in pollination. Please find out how to support pollinators at home with insect hotels, gardens, and plants native to our region. Try your hand at pollination challenges, crafts, and activities. There also will be a food truck on site.

July

Surf and Turf Concert: July 12, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Take in the live tunes from a chair on the lawn or head out on a boat. Bring your kayak or rent one from the Forest Preserve. Food trucks will be serving dinner and treats.

August

National Night Out: Aug. 5, Monee Reservoir. Multiple vendors will offer family activities, food, and giveaways during the night to engage the police and the community. Crete, Monee, and Forest Preserve District police departments will participate.

Nature’s Muse: Aug. 23, Plum Creek Nature Center. Find your nature’s muse and express yourself through music, visual arts, and movement on this celebratory day of exploration that includes nature-inspired activities and vendors.

Starting in September

Woods Walk: Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. Hike seven of 10 preselected Forest Preserve paths ranging from 0.5 to 4 miles to earn a commemorative medallion. This popular challenge is self-paced and a great way to explore new trails and preserves.

Souvenirs from the Silurian Sea – Fossils of Will County: Sept. 2-Nov. 30, Isle a la Cache Museum. Time travel to a prehistoric era hundreds of millions of years ago when a shallow sea covered our area. Discover the wildlife that called Will County home and view these past creatures through the fossils they left us as souvenirs.

Fall on the Farm: Sept. 13, Riverview Farmstead Preserve, Naperville. Visit the farm for some old-fashioned fun. Tour the limestone house and barns, meet farmyard animals in the petting zoo, and try your hand at some farmstead chores. See tractors and antique farm equipment up close. The event will also feature a bounce house, crafts, live music, and a food truck.

Pelican Party: Sept. 20, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. View these birds showing off their unique hunting skills and specialized bills. Enjoy seeing a live pelican and join guided hikes to see flocks gathered on the rivers. Discover what sets these birds apart through family-friendly activities, engaging exhibits, and interactive stations.

Beginning in November

State of Water – Our Most Valuable Resource: Nov. 10-Jan. 7, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Brad Temkin’s photography puts visitors face-to-face with the systems and techniques that deliver our most valuable natural resource. Thirty-four photo prints, three videos, and an infographic panel will detail the path of water from its natural source to a generic faucet.

Funding for Pollination Investigation, Fossils of Will County, State of Water, Woods Walk, and Smokey Bear promotion and programming materials is provided by The Nature Foundation of Will County, which raises money annually to support the Forest Preserve’s education, recreation, and conservation efforts.

The Forest Preserve will also present mini-events, including Maple Syrup Magic on March 15 at Plum Creek Nature Center, spring and fall trout season fishing and fishing derbies at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook, a Spring Scamper Fun Run on May 10 at Hadley Valley preserve, the popular BYOB Bingo programs at select preserves, Trick or Treat in the Woods programs, Pumpkin Smash on Nov. 1 at Plum Creek Nature Center and the December Dash Virtual 5K.

More information on these events and exhibitions and the many smaller programs offered by the District throughout the year can be found on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org, which presents two months of activities at a time and includes registration links for the programs that require it.

This is news from the Forest Preserve District of Will County.