Prairie State College to Host Humanities Day on April 26, Featuring Orbert Davis

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) will host Humanities Day on Wednesday, April 26, with various activities for the PSC community. The day-long celebration will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a special presentation by world-renowned Emmy Award-winning trumpeter Orbert Davis, followed by a program fair, the annual Student Showcase of Art Artists Reception/Gallery Talk, and a Student and Faculty Showcase. There also will be a live DJ, free food, raffles, games, and an opportunity to purchase student artwork to support PSC scholarships.

Look for Humanities Day events in the PSC Conference Center at 202 S. Halsted St. in Chicago Heights, and are free and open to the public.

We list the full schedule of activities below.

Special Presentation – Orbert Davis (9:30 – 11 a.m.) – Barnes & Noble College Auditorium

Orbert Davis will kick off the day with a special presentation. Davis won an Emmy Award for an original score in “DuSable to Obama: Chicago’s Black Metropolis” and has played at many of PSC’s Jazz Fests. Davis, a Chicago native, is widely respected in the Jazz industry and has had a significant impact on the field of humanities. He is the Co-Founder, Conductor, and Artistic Director of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic. Full Biography.

Information Tables, Live Music, and Food (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) – Rotunda

Attendees can explore the various programs, meet faculty and staff, and enjoy live music, raffles, and more. Student artwork will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit student scholarships.

Spring Student Showcase of Art Artists Reception (11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) – Christopher Art Gallery

The annual exhibition features the works of PSC art students working in various media, including drawing, painting, and photography.

Student and Faculty Showcase (1 – 2 p.m.) – Proven IT Room in the Conference Center

Students and faculty will showcase their work in the following fields: Communication, Humanities, Music, Music Production, and World Languages. Student awards will be presented during this time.