One Man Dead After Crash at 26th St. and Western Ave.

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Park Forest man lost his life Thursday in an accident at the intersection of 26th Street and Western Avenue. Park Forest Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner identifies the man as a 33-year-old resident of Park Forest.

According to a statement, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at approximately 6:37 a.m., officers from the Park Forest Police Department and the Park Forest Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 26th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found one of the drivers unresponsive. The officers and paramedics performed emergency life-saving measures, and the unresponsive driver was transported to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, the driver later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that the deceased driver’s vehicle had drifted into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

The Park Forest Police Department, in collaboration with the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team (SMART), is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.