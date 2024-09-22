Murder on the Orient Express
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS arrives at The Drama Group in October. (Photo: The Drama Group)
Arts, Community, Live Theater, Local, Park Forest, Theater

Murder on the Orient Express at the Drama Group in October

by on

More in Arts:

        

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Drama Group begins its exciting 93rd season with Agatha Christie’s murder mystery thriller MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, directed by MaryEllen Fawk. Ken Ludwig initially brought the drama to the stage.

Show times for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS  are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, October 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12; ADDED Saturday matinee October 12 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm October 6 and 13.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service, BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available on that site here. BookTix will ask you to set up an account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” You may also call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

SYNOPSIS –  MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

It is Winter 1934.  The great Orient Express travels through Europe when its journey is halted by a great snowdrift blocking the tracks.   Passengers aboard the opulent Orient Express awake to frightful news: Overnight, one of the passengers, an American business mogul, is found stabbed to death in his bed behind his locked compartment door. 

Thankfully, debonair detective Hercule Poirot is on board the train and on the case. He promptly begins interviewing suspects, securing alibis, and forming theories about the killer. However, the killer remains at large and could be closing in on the next victim.

The plot thickens, and the travelers grow restless, knowing they are suspects. Poirot presents two viable scenarios about who murdered the mogul and why. This takes the audience on a wildly glamorous crime-solving ride.

This production has two actors from Park Forest in the Cast: Deb Cairns plays Princess Dragomiroff, and Dawn E. DeVries plays Greta Ohlsson.

Cast: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

NAME

CHARACTER

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Chuck Cairns

Hercule Poirot

Park Forest IL

Michael Cabsinger

Monsieur Boue

Chicago Heights IL

Deb Cairns

Princess Dragomiroff

Park Forest IL

Rick Rapp

Samuel Rachett. Arbuthnot

Chicago IL

Grace Pieczynski

Mary Debenham

Mokena IL

Alicia Cuccia

Helen Hubbard

Mokena IL

Matt Jednoroz

Hector MacQueen

Schererville IN

Dan Blewitt

Michel (conductor)

Cicero IL

Dawn E. DeVries

  Greta Ohlsson

Park Forest IL

Liliana Mitchell

Countess Andrenyi

Chicago IL

Mariko Takaoka

Daisy Armstrong

Flossmoor IL

Michael Behrens

Head Waiter

Schererville IN

Tim Bray

Kidnapper

Chicago Heights IL

Rick Rapp 

Colonel Arbuthnot

Chicago, IL

 

 

 

PRODUCTION STAFF

POSITION

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

MaryEllen Fawk

Director

Chicago Heights IL

Barbara Whitney

Assistant Director DDirecDirector/Nanny

Richton Park IL

Rose Crockett

Assistant Director Manager

Chicago Heights IL

Michael Behrens

Painting/Decor

Schererville IN

Russ Hoganson

Set Design

Homewood IL

Michael Renzi

Set Construction

New Lenox IL

Matt Jednoroz

Set Engineer

Schererville IN

Diana Principe

Costumes

Crete IL

Jennifer Larkin

Lights

New Lenox IL

Ron Edwards

Sound Design

Chicago Heights IL

India Pajeau

Sound

Chicago Heights IL

Arlene Freeman

Props/Lobby Display

South Holland IL

Skipp Poulton

Hair and MakeUp MMakeup/Costumes

Chicago Heights IL

Dayna Sowa

Stage Manager

Homewood IL

Rose Crockett

Production Mgr

Chicago Heights IL

Tina Zagone

Publicity

Olympia Fields, IL

Diane Kaffka

Graphics Designer

Tinley Park, IL

The Drama Group is pleased to be a member of Southland Arts, which includes 26 local arts organizations. For details, visit southlandarts.org.

“A Bridge to a Colorful Joyful World.”

The Drama Group acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.


        
Most read stories this week

Community Calendar

Let us know about your event!

Take a Survey

ARCHIVES