Murder on the Orient Express at the Drama Group in October

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Drama Group begins its exciting 93rd season with Agatha Christie’s murder mystery thriller MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, directed by MaryEllen Fawk. Ken Ludwig initially brought the drama to the stage.

Show times for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, October 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12; ADDED Saturday matinee October 12 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm October 6 and 13.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service, BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available on that site here. BookTix will ask you to set up an account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” You may also call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

SYNOPSIS – MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

It is Winter 1934. The great Orient Express travels through Europe when its journey is halted by a great snowdrift blocking the tracks. Passengers aboard the opulent Orient Express awake to frightful news: Overnight, one of the passengers, an American business mogul, is found stabbed to death in his bed behind his locked compartment door.

Thankfully, debonair detective Hercule Poirot is on board the train and on the case. He promptly begins interviewing suspects, securing alibis, and forming theories about the killer. However, the killer remains at large and could be closing in on the next victim.

The plot thickens, and the travelers grow restless, knowing they are suspects. Poirot presents two viable scenarios about who murdered the mogul and why. This takes the audience on a wildly glamorous crime-solving ride.

This production has two actors from Park Forest in the Cast: Deb Cairns plays Princess Dragomiroff, and Dawn E. DeVries plays Greta Ohlsson.

Cast: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

NAME CHARACTER TOWN OF RESIDENCE Chuck Cairns Hercule Poirot Park Forest IL Michael Cabsinger Monsieur Boue Chicago Heights IL Deb Cairns Princess Dragomiroff Park Forest IL Rick Rapp Samuel Rachett. Arbuthnot Chicago IL Grace Pieczynski Mary Debenham Mokena IL Alicia Cuccia Helen Hubbard Mokena IL Matt Jednoroz Hector MacQueen Schererville IN Dan Blewitt Michel (conductor) Cicero IL Dawn E. DeVries Greta Ohlsson Park Forest IL Liliana Mitchell Countess Andrenyi Chicago IL Mariko Takaoka Daisy Armstrong Flossmoor IL Michael Behrens Head Waiter Schererville IN Tim Bray Kidnapper Chicago Heights IL Rick Rapp Colonel Arbuthnot Chicago, IL PRODUCTION STAFF POSITION TOWN OF RESIDENCE MaryEllen Fawk Director Chicago Heights IL Barbara Whitney Assistant Director DDirecDirector/Nanny Richton Park IL Rose Crockett Assistant Director Manager Chicago Heights IL Michael Behrens Painting/Decor Schererville IN Russ Hoganson Set Design Homewood IL Michael Renzi Set Construction New Lenox IL Matt Jednoroz Set Engineer Schererville IN Diana Principe Costumes Crete IL Jennifer Larkin Lights New Lenox IL Ron Edwards Sound Design Chicago Heights IL India Pajeau Sound Chicago Heights IL Arlene Freeman Props/Lobby Display South Holland IL Skipp Poulton Hair and MakeUp MMakeup/Costumes Chicago Heights IL Dayna Sowa Stage Manager Homewood IL Rose Crockett Production Mgr Chicago Heights IL Tina Zagone Publicity Olympia Fields, IL Diane Kaffka Graphics Designer Tinley Park, IL

The Drama Group is pleased to be a member of Southland Arts, which includes 26 local arts organizations. For details, visit southlandarts.org.

“A Bridge to a Colorful Joyful World.”

The Drama Group acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.