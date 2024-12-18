Markham Man Charged With DUI BAC Over 0.08

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police arrested a Markham man and charged him with driving under the influence with a BAC over 0.08. Officers also transported a man charged in connection with a Failure to Appear Warrant from the Cook County Jail to the Will County Jail.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning September 8, 2024

DUI With BAC Over 0.08

Police arrested Khalil M. Mosley, 26, of the 16400 block of Sawyer Ave., Markham, on September 8 and charged him with driving under the influence, driving under the influence over 0.08, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and possession of cannabis over 30 g but less than 100.

Police responded to an address on Miami Street at 5:17 AM to investigate a report of a suspicious auto. When they arrived, officers saw a gray 2015 Audi parked on the wrong side of the road. The left turn signal was on, and the driver-side door was open. Upon approaching the vehicle, police noted a pile of fresh vomit by the driver’s door and inside the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police: The driver did not know where his shirt was.

Khalil M. Mosley. (Photo: PFPD)

The man in the driver’s seat was later identified as Khalil M. Mosley. He was the only person in the car. Police learned that Mr. Mosley had a suspended license. According to police, he was shirtless and wore no shoes.

When officers asked where his shirt was, he allegedly said he did not know.

Police noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Mosley. Officers reported that Mr. Mosley’s speech was unintelligible and slurred and that he had glassy eyes, police said. When officers asked him for his driver’s license, Mr. Mosley was unable to stay focused and started grabbing money from his pockets while talking about money, according to police.

Mr. Mosley then put his shirt on inside out and backwards, police said.

Police: Driver Thought He Was in Richton Park

Police asked where he was coming from and Mr. Mosley related that he was at his cousin’s house, according to police. He also said that he was in Matteson and that he did not drive. Then Mr. Mosley allegedly said that he thought he was in Richton Park but was heading to Park Forest where he lived on Lester Road, according to police. Finally, Mr. Mosley allegedly told police that he lived in Matteson and he was on his way home to Matteson, according to police.

An officer had Mr. Mosley exit the vehicle to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, police arrested Mr. Mosley on suspicion of DUI. Searching Mr. Mosley’s car, an officer found approximately 34 g of suspect cannabis, according to police.

According to police, at approximately 6:11 AM, Mr. Mosley consented to a breathalyzer test at the Park Forest police department. The test results showed a BAC of 0.169, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Criminal Trespassing

Police arrested Michael A. Small, 37, of the 200 block of Ash St., Park Forest, on September 9 and charged him with criminal trespassing. Police responded to a residence on Algonquin Street at 10:16 PM to investigate a report of a disturbance. According to police, Mr. Small allegedly got into a car that belonged to the complainant.

Failure to Appear Warrant

Police arrested Jovante A. Scott of the 200 block of Forest Blvd., Park Forest, on September 10 and charged him in connection with a failure to appear warrant.

Police learned at 6:30 PM that Mr. Scott was in custody at the Cook County Jail in connection with a failure to appear warrant that was issued in Will County. Two officers from the Park Forest Police Department were assigned to complete a warrant service for Mr. Scott, according to police. Mr. Scott had been previously arrested by the Park Forest Police Department and charged with a suspended license, according to police.

Officers completed the Will County arrest and booking form before leaving the Park Forest Police Department. According to the report, they picked up Mr. Scott from the Cook County Jail on S. Sacramento Ave. and transported him to the Will County Jail in the 100 block of W. Jefferson St.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

