Marist Installs Little Free Library On Campus

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Marist has installed a Little Free Library for everyone in the community to enjoy. It was placed in front of the Marist building, near the entrance to the Main Gym, on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Sponsored by the 1 Book 1 Marist club, the Little Free Library provides more book access to students, staff, and families. You can take a book at any time or leave a book for someone else to read. Books for middle school-aged kids, teens, and adults are welcome. Little Free Libraries exist for a community to share and trade great books. Anyone may take something to read and is encouraged to donate something for others to read.

The 1 Book 1 Marist club and moderator, Mrs. Kristy Rademacher, will maintain the library throughout the year, keeping it tidy and well-stocked. Several staff members and the students in the book club helped launch the library by donating books!

The book club and art teacher, Mrs. Sandy Washington, beautifully decorated the library. Check out the library for your next reading adventure, or leave your most recent favorite read for someone else to enjoy! If you’d like to donate a more significant donation of five or more books, please drop those off in the ARC to avoid overfilling the little library.

