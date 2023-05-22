Marian Catholic Welcomes New Director of Bands Steven Pyter

Steven Pyter will bring a wealth of experience to new role

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic High School is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Pyter as its new Director of Bands. Pyter is a highly accomplished music educator, composer, and arranger. He comes from the Chicago area and brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the position.

Pyter began his teaching career in 2007. He taught a variety of instrumental, vocal, and general music classes at the high school level. Most recently, he taught music and was the Choral Director and Assistant Band Director at Joliet Township School District 204. He held that position since 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Music in Performance from Northern Illinois University. Pyter also has a Master of Music Education with Teacher Certification from VanderCook College of Music.

Throughout his career, Pyter led several award-winning ensembles. He received recognition for his outstanding contributions to music education. In addition to his full-time teaching, Pyter is active as a composer and arranger of concert and marching band music. He has publications performed throughout the United States, including multiple performances at the Midwest Clinic. Most recently, there were performances of his works at the Percy Grainger Wind Band Festival at Orchestra Hall.

Greg Bimm Praises Steve Pyter

Said retiring Director of Bands Greg Bimm, “Steve Pyter is the perfect choice for the next chapter in the Marian Catholic Band legacy. He has built and erected fine and successful marching and concert programs including finalist performances at the State Marching Band Championship and performing at the University of Illinois Superstate Festival. He will bring a wealth of experience and ideas as well as positive energy. The most important thing to me, personally, is that Steve Pyter is a wonderful human being and will bring that great humanity with him to Marian Catholic. The band will be in very good hands!”

As the new Director of Bands, Pyter will oversee Marian Catholic’s acclaimed marching band program. He will also direct the school’s concert bands and jazz ensembles. Pyter is eager to begin working with the talented students and staff at Marian Catholic. He will work to continue the school’s tradition of musical excellence.

“Offering students a strong community, instilling a sense of pride and belonging, and creating positively life-changing opportunities is at the core of who I am as a music educator,” said Pyter. “The best evidence of my success in this area is in the lasting relationships I have with students and families long after they have left my program.”

This news is from Marian Catholic High School.