Man Shot in Leg During Altercation in Park Forest Apartment Building

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)— An altercation at the apartment building in the 100 block of North Arbor Trail saw one man shot in the leg Wednesday. Park Forest Paramedics administered first aid to the victim and transported him to the hospital.

Details Leading to Man Shot in the Leg

On May 29, 2024, at 9:47 a.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of a shooting. This was in the 100 block of North Arbor Trail. According to police, an adult man allegedly shot a 30-year-old Park Forest man in the leg. The incident occurred inside a hallway of the apartment building at 133 North Arbor Trail.

Park Forest Police officers and Fire Department paramedics promptly arrived and administered emergency first aid to the victim. Paramedics transported him to Franciscan Saint James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where his condition remains stable.

The investigation revealed that the victim and another adult man engaged in a physical altercation, police said. The other man allegedly shot him, according to police. While officers identified the alleged offender, they did not locate him inside the building, police said. After a thorough search, police deemed the building secure. It is now open to the public.

Isolated Incident

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the general public. The investigation is continuing, police said. They urge anyone with information to contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

Note: OpenAI edited or wrote the rough outline for this article or completed the initial editing of a press release sent to eNews Park Forest. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.

This article originated as a press release from the Park Forest Police Department.