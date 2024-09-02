Visitor Allegedly Swung a Knife at Resident: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—During an altercation, a Park Forest woman allegedly swung a knife at a man she came to visit. That was according to the complainant. After police separated the two and prepared to release both of them, the woman allegedly threw shoes at the complainant as police watched.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning June 14, 2024

Obstructing

Police arrested Jadell L. Vick, 32, of the 900 block of E. 90th St., Chicago, on June 14 and charged him with obstructing, reckless driving, and failure to signal a turn.

An officer heading eastbound on Indianwood Boulevard approaching Hemlock Street at 2:03 AM saw a black Mazda allegedly on the wrong side of the road. As the officer approached the car, the driver, later identified as Jadell L. Vick, suddenly pressed the brakes on his vehicle and came to a brief stop on Indianwood, according to police. According to police, the officer had to quickly stop his squad car to avoid colliding with the rear of Mr. Vick’s vehicle.

According to police, no other vehicles, pedestrians, animals, or anything else in the roadway would have caused Mr. Vick to brake suddenly.

Mr. Vick continued to the intersection of Indianwood Boulevard and Western Avenue. He allegedly turned northbound onto Western Avenue without signaling the turn, according to police. He drove northbound on Western Avenue at speeds approximating 10 miles per hour in the posted 35 mph zone, according to police.

Report: Driver Began Shouting Profanities at Officer

Mr. Vick allegedly lowered his window and began shouting profanities at the officer. The officer could only make out the words “fucking,” and “fuck,” according to the police.

According to police, Mr. Vick then drove at proper speeds as he approached the intersection of Western and Main Street.

The officer radioed for assistance from other Park Forest officers before conducting a traffic stop. Mr. Vick continued northbound on Western Avenue into the Shell Gas Station at 2035 Western Ave. in Chicago Heights. The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.

Utilizing his squad car’s public address speaker, the officer ordered Mr. Vick to put his vehicle in Park. According to police, the officer had to repeatedly order Mr. Vick to put his hands outside the vehicle and exit his car. He allegedly did not comply.

Police Take a Tactical Position

According to police, the officer told Mr. Vick that if he did not exit his vehicle to speak with officers, they would arrest him on suspicion of obstructing. Mr. Vick still did not comply, according to the report.

Police took a “tactical position” and ordered Mr. Vick to come speak with them, according to police. Mr. Vick eventually complied, police said. Police placed Mr. Vick into handcuffs and advised him he was under arrest.

The officer told Mr. Vick that he slammed on his brakes while behind him. According to the report, Mr. Vick allegedly told the officer, “You speed up on me fast, so, yes, I did what I did.”

Reckless Driving

Police arrested Jeremiah I. Maxwell, 26, of the first block of E. 155th St., Harvey, on June 15 and charged him with reckless driving and tire squealing.

An officer was in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Sauk Trail at 2:03 AM when he heard the sound of an engine revving up in front of him. The vehicle, a red Dodge Durango, allegedly performed a doughnut in the Bixby’s parking lot while other cars and pedestrians were present, according to police. The vehicle’s tires also squealed due to the doughnuts, police said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and entered the Bixby’s parking lot, curbing the vehicle in a parking spot. Jeremiah I. Maxwell was the driver, according to police.

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police arrested Lewis Volpi III, 47, of the 1100 block of Euclid Ct., Richton Park, on June 15 and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

Two officers responded to the Park Forest Police Department at 12:26 PM about a citizen assist. Officers made contact with two men, one of whom was Louis Volpi III. The man with Mr. Volpi asked that someone take him by ambulance to the hospital.

The officers did not find a reason to do so, according to police.

Patdown Search Reveals “Special Delivery”

Mr. Volpi asked that officers give him a ride to Steger, and they agreed. Before allowing him into his patrol vehicle, one officer conducted a patdown on Mr. Volpi. During the patdown, the officer felt a pipe. According to police, Mr. Volpi allegedly said the item was a “special delivery.”

The officer asked him to show him what that meant. Mr. Volpi then pulled from his pocket a baggie with a white rock-like substance inside, suspected crack cocaine, according to police. Observing the contraband, the officer searched Mr. Volpi, which revealed a glass pipe with residue of a white rock-like substance, suspected crack cocaine, according to police.

The officer placed Mr. Volpi in handcuffs. Police field-tested the white rock-like substance, which resulted in a positive result for the presumptive presence of cocaine, according to police.

Aggravated Assault

Police arrested Shatia R. Williams, 21, of the 100 block of Westwood Dr., Park Forest, on June 15 and charged her with domestic battery and aggravated assault.

Police responded to an address on Sauk Trail at 11:24 PM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. While responding, SouthCom Dispatch advised officers that the caller alleged that Shatia R. Williams had pulled a knife on him.

Complainant: Visitor Arrives Intoxicated

Upon arrival, two officers spoke with the complainant, who said that Ms. Williams drove to his home. He alleged that she appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.

The complainant permitted Ms. Williams to enter his home. While doing so, she left her keys in the door, according to police. The complainant retrieved the keys, which he told police belonged to him. Ms. Williams allegedly attempted to take the keys from him, but a physical altercation broke out between the two. The complainant alleged that during the confrontation, Ms. Williams slapped him numerous times, according to police. He was unable to provide police with an estimated number of times Ms. Williams allegedly struck him, according to police.

Visitor Allegedly Swung Knife

According to the complainant, Ms. Williams allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and swung the knife at him, according to police. Once Ms. Williams put the knife down, the complainant put the knife inside the dishwasher.

The complainant showed an officer a video from inside the home, which allegedly depicted Ms. Williams striking the complainant across the face, according to police.

Visitor’s Side

Ms. Williams told the other officers that she went to the complainant’s home and wanted to leave. She said she tried to get the keys back, which the complainant had taken from her. According to police, an altercation took place in the process. During the altercation, Ms. Williams alleged that they were grabbing one another back and forth.

Ms. Williams allegedly began to say to police that she grabbed a fake knife, according to police. According to the report, she then changed her story by saying she grabbed the knife holder. She stated she did not grab a knife, according to police.

Police provided the complainant and Ms. Williams with information about the Illinois Domestic Violence Act Victim Information. Officers explained to each of them how to obtain an order of protection.

Visitor Allegedly Throws Shoes at the Complainant

Police permitted Ms. Williams to gather her items. They escorted her outside, where a family member had arrived to take her home. As officers walked with Ms. Williams past the complainant, Ms. Williams, who had items such as shoes in her hands, allegedly threw the shoes at the complainant, striking him in the arms and chest, according to police. Officers then took Ms. Williams into custody and transported her to the Park Forest Police Department.

Warrant

Police arrested Philip J. Hubbard, 29, of the 3600 block of Western Ave., Park Forest, on June 16 and processed him in connection with a Cook County warrant.

Officers responded to a home on Oakwood Drive at 12:20 AM regarding a disturbance report. While there, they encountered Philip J. Hubbard and learned through LEADS he had an active Cook County warrant.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, all the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.