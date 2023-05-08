Main Street Market Returns for the 2023 Season

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Welcome to six months of summer. Saturday saw the return of the Park Forest Main Street Market for the 2023 season. No longer the Farmers Market, Main Street Market showcases a number of vendors plus local farmers when their crops mature. There were 24 vendors available to welcome visitors on a morning with a slight chill and some brief, light rain.

The Park Forest welcome booth is still at the entry to the market. And there were food trucks, including the All-Out Smoke Pit, Bellarina’s Culinary, and That’s a Cake. That’s a Cake found a home at the entrance to the market on the left as you enter. The other two were in the back of the area as they were cooking outside.

Be sure to visit the Ace’s Aromatics booth. There you will find a selection of candles that look so much like desserts you’ll be tempted to dig in with a fork. No kidding.

Victor Blackful said to expect farmers with produce for sale in July. On this launch date of the Main Street Market, however, the Sauk Trail Rose Society was selling vegetable plants for your garden. There were tomato plants, a variety of peppers, and more.

Mr. Blackful will move to his new gig securing gigs for and managing Freedom Hall. He is also working on finalizing this summer’s Main Street Nights schedule. He moves into his new position with the retirement of Chuck Sabey.

So look for Vernell Johnson IV to assume the duties of organizing and running the market week to week. Vernell is the nephew of Vernice Johnson-Warren, who, in turn, is part of the team that brings Flamin’ Hotties to the market.

Mr. Johnson graduated college with a degree in psychology. While he is continuing his education, he joins the village staff in Park Forest full-time.

Flamin’ Hotties was not able to make it the first week of the market but plans to be there next week.

Be sure to see Karen at Mom’s Lilbits. She has a variety of items she crocheted herself.

I was tempted by Bellarina’s turkey burger but took home four ribs and baked beans from the All-Out Smoke Pit. The turkey burger is on my list for next week.

Victor Blackful is working on a Mother’s Day Brunch and Show at Freedom Hall. The event has already sold out. That will happen on Sunday, March 14, with brunch from 10 AM to Noon. Afterward, Breeze, a four-piece band, will entertain from 12:30 to 2 PM.

Find Main Street Market every Saturday from 7 AM to Noon at 152 Main Street. Now through the last Saturday in October.