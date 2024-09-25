Leah Smith of Park Forest Graduates from Coe College

Cedar Rapids, IA—(ENEWSPF)—Congratulations to Leah Smith, who was among a group of genuinely exceptional graduates this past year at Coe College.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She hails from Park Forest, IL.

The graduating Kohawks demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts. They’re research and community service leaders and completed thousands of internship hours with local, national, and international organizations. They leave Coe equipped with the resumes and determination to expand their leadership roles into their budding professional lives.

Leah Smith, One of Nearly 300 Graduates

At Commencement, Coe College President David Hayes ’93 lauded the class for its perseverance.

“You were resilient and thrived, which allowed the academic and campus experience at Coe to endure with and for you. You will carry the habits of mind and values developed in this place as individuals and for the rest of your lives. But because of who you are and how you handled what was thrown at you, you’ll travel from here with a diploma in hand with energy, passion, grace, awareness, and courage, and it is my hope and gratitude for all the Coe is,” Hayes said.

Smith was among nearly 300 students who received degrees.

About Coe College

Coe College offers superb academics and exciting extracurricular activities in a thriving urban setting that promotes student growth and success. According to The Princeton Review, the college ranks #7 nationally for accessible professors. It has the #8 career services nationwide and is the #12 private college for internships. It consistently ranks as a top college by national publications and offers more than 60 areas of study for its 1,300 students. Nearly 100 percent of reporting graduates post-graduation find employment or enter grad school within nine months.

This is a release prepared for eNews Park Forest by Merit Pages, a service that announces good news about college students. Know someone else who deserves recognition? Please send your information to [email protected] with your contact information so we can verify.