Wednesday It’s All About Snow then Bitter Cold Thursday Night

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Look for snow in Park Forest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday at noon. Right now, the National Weather Service has us looking at approximately 3-5 inches of new snowfall. Schools may be delayed Thursday but the call to cancel schools, if that happens, likely will not come until the pre-dawn hours on the penultimate day of the week.
The forecast for Wednesday shows snow, mainly after 1 pm, with a high near 35. The wind will blow south at 5 to 15 mph.
The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
Wednesday night calls for more snow with a low around 25. The wind will continue blowing to the south at 5 to 10 mph becoming a north northwest wind in the evening.
Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.
Thursday temperatures will plunge. Snow will fall mainly before noon with a high near 27.
The wind chill values Thursday will be as low as 1. Conditions will be blustery with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Thursday night comes the deep freeze when it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. A northwest wind will blow 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.