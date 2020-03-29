Weather Hazards Possible: Blustery, Rainy Night, Showers and Breezy Sunday

Village Hall after the New Years Eve 2018 rains fell. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- According to the National Weather Service, Park Forest can expect a possibility of some weather hazards on the near horizon. There is a significant risk of a thunderstorm with an associated significant tornado risk south of our area. Add to that a significant hail risk, with hail possibly the size of tennis balls for our southern neighbors, and you have the makings of one helluva Saturday night through Sunday.

And let’s not forget the elevated damaging wind risk with gusts up to 60 MPH.

Saturday night, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 1 am. Expect a low around 46. The wind in our area will be breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 80%.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch is expected, except higher amounts possible would fall in thunderstorms.

While the threat of severe weather will exist across the entire outlook area, the greatest threat for tornadoes will be around and southwest of a line from Dixon to Dwight to Watseka, the National Weather Service forecasts. The thunderstorm movement will rapidly move to the northeast.

Late Saturday night, there is a possibility of strong southwest to west winds will develop, with gusts to 45 mph expected by morning.

Sunday there will be a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Expect clouds with a high near 49. It will be windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday night we will see mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Expect a breezy evening and night, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph.