Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 7 in Freedom Hall Parking Lot

World War II veteran Ed Fizer smiles as the attendees at the Village Board meeting give him a standing ovation in June of 2019. Mr. Tom Mick praised Mr. Fizer during his remarks, and Mr. Fizer later praised Mr. Mick in precise, positive, yet pointed language. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Honoring veterans will take a new twist this year in Park Forest. The parking lot at Freedom Hall will be the location for the Village’s Veterans Day celebration beginning at 11:00 AM on November 7. Attendees will be able to honor veterans of the Armed Services from their own vehicles in a socially-distanced environment.

The Veterans Day celebration is sponsored by the Park Forest Veterans Commission in conjunction with the Veterans Closet and Resource Center.

The Veterans Closet and Resource Center accepts household items, furniture, etc., in good condition. It is located at 351 Founders Way in Park Forest and open from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The Veterans Closet can be reached at 708-748-2829.

More information on this event will follow.