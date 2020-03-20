Veterans: Call Before Visiting Your VA Facility

A woman with a sore throat. (VA)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Got a fever, cold, cough or flu-like symptoms? Are you worried that you have a viral illness? The last thing you want to do is get out of the house to see the doctor, exposing yourself (and others) to more potential bugs and viruses.

VA can make it easier and safer to get back to health with virtual care through My HealtheVet and the VA Video Connect app on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

What is virtual care? Virtual care means you can contact your VA provider (and health care team) through secure messaging or receive treatment by telephone or video. Last year, Veterans had over 20 million virtual engagements with VA.

Any Veteran who qualifies to receive VA care and lives in the U.S. is eligible to use virtual care.

Virtual care is personalized and can connect you with your providers more effectively than ever. Ask your health care team if virtual care can help meet some of your health care needs. Options include in-home health monitoring with tailored technologies, connection to specialists, or even remote scans and data.

Cold and flu care made easy

Virtual care is safe and effective. Imagine the benefits to you and to your fellow Veterans if you don’t have the hassle of going to the hospital or clinic with a cold, flu or other viral illness. You can stay at home and avoid battling for a parking spot and spending time in a waiting room. Most importantly, you won’t put other Veterans at risk of a highly contagious illness. Staying home can be easier for you AND safer for the community by helping contain the spread of infectious diseases.

You probably already know My HealtheVet is a great way to manage your care – with online Rx Refills, VA Appointments, and your labs and tests, radiology reports, and images.

With secure messaging and video appointments, reaching your providers while at home can be easy, too. While not for use in emergencies, a secure and private session begins with a simple request with a Secure Message for a video appointment. Sign in and request one next time you need to see your doctor or other providers.

Your health care team can also set up an in-person appointment if needed. Call your VA health center if you have symptoms.

