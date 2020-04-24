Tom Mick Reports: Village Government Operates in Reduced Capacity per COVID-19

Village Manager Tom Mick in his office. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick reported Monday at the Village Board meeting regarding Village government operations during Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was held via phone conferencing. Audio of the meeting was broadcast live on cable and the Village website.

Mr. Mick first reported that ImageWorks, a long-time Park Forest business on South Street in Business Park is shifting its production efforts to make face shields for front line personnel/health care workers.

We present the rest of Mr. Mick’s report as prepared for delivery.

COVID-19:

The Village of Park Forest will continue to operate in a reduced capacity until April 30th in conjunction with the State of Illinois stay-at-home order.

While many Village operations are operating via email, voicemail, US Mail, and submittals into the dropbox outside of Village Hall. Full details are listed on the home page of the Village website and include such items as how to pay water bills, how to purchase vehicle stickers/animal licenses, how to apply for a transfer stamp, how to apply for a building permit, and more.

The deadline for purchasing vehicle stickers and animal licenses has been extended to May 31.

Yard waste garbage pickup in the single-family areas of the community began with the first Tuesday of April. Residents looking to purchase yard waste stickers can buy them at 7-11 and the Park Forest Currency Exchange.

Spring street sweeping began last Monday, April 13th on the north end of the Village. This work is about 70% complete with sweepers now in operations south of Sauk Trail. Residents are asked to consider moving their cars into driveways, if at all possible, when sweepers are in your neighborhood.

Spring hydrant flushing will begin on Monday, April 20th. The usual public notice approaches will be used including social media, Village website and blue construction signs in various entry points into each section of the Village as this work is carried out from one of the Village to the other.

Finally, the Village encourages the public to be responsible and diligent in continues to enforce the Governor’s stay-at-home order primarily through education and warnings, however for egregious violations police officers have been authorized to issue municipal citations. Park Forest strongly encourages all residents to adhere to the stay-at-home order in addition to adhering to all recommendations provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Village officials will continue to monitor issues related to the coronavirus and will post updates to the village’s website as conditions change.

2020 Census:

Related to the 2020 Census, the Park Forest Be Counted in 2020 initiative is well underway. Nation Census Day was April 1st. Park Forest is currently at 57.7%. We are slightly behind the State of Illinois response rate at 55.4% but are ahead of the national average, which is 50.7%. Residents are encouraged to keep this positive momentum going by leveraging your respective contacts to make sure that everyone you know in Park Forest is taking the time to be counted.

Residents are encouraged to be counted. It is easy to do on-line with many details available at the Village of Park Forest website. Residents who may have questions can contact me at Village Hall by calling 748-1129 or by sending me an email at [email protected]