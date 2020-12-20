Three Village Trustee Seats Up in April

Please vote!

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Three Village Trustee seats and five Library Trustee positions are up for grabs in the April 6, 2021 election. Elections in Park Forest are non-partisan. In the next few months, eNews Park Forest will explore what non-partisan elections mean for Village residents. At this point, readers should be aware that a non-partisan system of elections eliminates a primary system in town allowing more people to run for office for very little money.

“The NPC (Non-Partisan Committee) serves Park Forest by hosting public forums and elicits Candidate Statements to make it more convenient for any qualified Park Forest resident to run for public office,” Elissa Seeman, Secretary of the Park Forest Non-Partisan Committee tells ENEWSPF. “We provide opportunities for candidates to meet the public.”

Due to the pandemic, the NPC will host Zoom forums that will show on Community TV, Channel 4 for Comcast subscribers, and channel 99 for AT&T subscribers.

“The Candidate Statements that describe the candidates will be on our website, www.pfnpc.org,” Ms. Seeman said.

The first day to file petitions was Monday, December 14. The last day to file petitions is this Monday, December 21.

The purpose of the Park Forest Non-Partisan Committee is:

To promote and maintain non-partisan local government.

To provide opportunities for candidates for local village public office to meet the public.

To provide for distribution of candidate statements.

eNews Park Forest reserves the right to endorse candidates or otherwise recommend candidates to the public.