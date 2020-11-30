Team Travis-Deployed Airmen Dies in Noncombat-Related Incident

Capt. Kelliann Leli and spouse Capt. Jimmy Leli on a deployed location in Southwest Asia within the last six months. This was the couple’s last photo together. (Photo: FAMILY)

Travis Air Force Base, CA-(ENEWSPF)- A physician assigned to the 60th Medical Group, David Grant U.S. Air Force Medical Center, died in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

The Department of Defense announced today the death of the Airman who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Capt. Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, New Jersey, died November 27 while deployed to Al Dhafra AB. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

“Our entire Travis family is beyond heartbroken over the tragic loss of our teammate, Kelliann,” said Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander. “We are thinking of and praying for all her loved ones during this unfathomable time.”

Her husband Capt. Jimmy Leli “is a KC-10 Extender pilot in the 6th Aerial Refueling Squadron here at Travis Air Force Base, California,” said Capt. Amanda Farr, Chief, Public Affairs, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base.

Leli was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Travis AFB, California. She arrived to Travis AFB in June 2016. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Leli earned her commission in 2012 before continuing her medical program. She was assigned to the Family Medicine Clinic at David Grant USAF Medical Center. This was Leli’s first deployment.

This is an official release from the United States Air Force. We are grateful to the family for providing the photograph.