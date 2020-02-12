State Senator Patrick Joyce Has Office in DownTown Park Forest

State Senator Patrick Joyce holds the scissors flanked by members of the Park Forest Village Board. Left to right, Trustees Glenna Hennessy, Tiffani Graham, Sen. Joyce, Mayor Jon Vanderbilt, Trustees Joe Woods, and Theresa Settles. (Photo: Barbara Sturges)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- State Senator Patrick Joyce (IL-40) had a ribbon-cutting for his office in DownTown Park Forest on January 27.

His office is at 270 Main Street on the second floor. He was appointed to the vacancy created when Toi Hutchinson resigned to become Illinois’ first Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office, a position to which she was appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Senator Joyce’s biography says he is “a local business owner and fourth-generation farmer” with “deep ties to the 40th Senate District. He grew up in Reddick and has lived in Essex for 24 years with his wife, Rita.”

His biography continues:

Joyce brings a focus on health care, the environment and education to the Senate, as well as a deep knowledge of business and agriculture. His top goals include making the health care system easier to navigate and more supportive for individuals and families suffering from serious illness, ensuring that everyone has access to clean and affordable drinking water, and reducing class sizes throughout the state. Joyce’s experience of losing his daughter, Katelyn, to leukemia in 2011 inspired him to improve the health care system. While she was undergoing treatment, Joyce saw first-hand how difficult the American medical system can be to navigate and how difficult living through a serious illness can be – even for a family with substantial support and resources. He believes that increasing advocacy and support services would improve the American health system immensely. Every year for nearly a decade, Joyce has led a team of friends and family members to raise money at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night fundraiser in Katelyn’s memory. Water quality is another issue that Joyce has a deep personal connection to. He has long fought for the conservation and protection of the Kankakee River, an effort he plans to continue as a legislator. He also believes that clean, affordable drinking water is a human right and a resource we cannot take for granted. Pollution, private water companies, and outdated plumbing all threaten the safety of our water supply – particularly in the South Suburbs. Joyce’s commitment to the environment isn’t limited to water. He believes global warming is a true threat to our world and that it’s the General Assembly’s responsibility to promote policies that will protect the Earth for future generations. Senator Joyce also knows that education is a priority that unites everyone in the South Suburbs, Kankakee, and surrounding area. One of his key goals is to promote smaller class sizes. Study after study shows that smaller class sizes improve educational outcomes for children of every background. Joyce, with a background in agribusiness and a 25-year history of successfully operating his own small business and family farm, understands the challenges families in the South Suburbs, Kankakee, and surrounding communities face. He is committed to being their advocate in Springfield and improving the quality of life for everyone in the 40th District.

The 40th District includes portions of the south suburbs of Chicago as well as a majority of Kankakee County and southeastern Grundy County. It includes all or portions of the following towns:

