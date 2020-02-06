Snow and Ice Make for Treacherous Road Conditions, 6 Overnight Accidents

This driver somehow ended up in the ditch on 26th Street Thursday evening, pictured here shortly after 6 p.m. (Gary Kopycinski)

Updated 2-6-2020 at 1:47 p.m.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Road conditions in and around Park Forest turned slick and slippery Thursday evening as snow began to fall. A driver, pictured above, ended up in a ditch along 26th Street just east of where Ash Street exits.

Police Chief Christopher Mannino tells eNews Park Forest, “Overnight our patrol officers handled two traffic accidents and two disabled vehicles.”

Police wrote later to update the total, “Beginning yesterday at 4 p.m. through this morning at 4 a.m., we responded to six (6) accidents and three (3) disabled vehicles.”

Thursday morning, the National Weather Service still noted hazardous weather conditions in the area with limited ice accumulation risk to continue throughout the day.

Additional light snow with minor snow accumulation will continue this morning, though additional amounts should total under 1 inch in many areas, the National Weather Service reports.

Snow is likely, mainly before 11 am. It will be cloudy Thursday, with a high near 30. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph are to be expected. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tonight, snow showers are likely, mainly before 3 am. “Cloudy, with a low around 23. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible,” the National Weather Service says.

“There is the possibility of additional lake effect snow this evening into early Friday morning, first into northeast Illinois before it will shift into northwest Indiana late tonight,” the National Weather Service reports.

Weather hazards will continue and motorists are urged to exercise caution.