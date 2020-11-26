Silver Cross Sees Slight Drop-off in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Dr. Mark McKeigue, D.O., prepares to see a COVID-19 patient at Silver Cross Hospital in late March. He’s one on the “front lines” at Silver. (PHOTO SUPPLIED – My doctor. In giving permission to use this photo, Dr. McKeigue said, “OK, but remember it’s not about me it’s about everyone.”)

New Lenox, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Silver Cross Hospital on Wednesday told eNews Park Forest there were 106 total people with COVID-19 admitted. Of these, 105 tested positive, and one suspected of having COVID, a “PUI, or patient under investigation,” whose test results were still being analyzed.

There were 18 total in the ICU and 10 of these were on ventilators. The representative, Ms. Debra Robbins, did not have an exact figure of the number of ventilators available at the New Lenox hospital. However, she was able to confirm that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was down slightly from where it was a couple of weeks ago.

“All of these patients are isolated,” Ms. Robbins told ENEWSPF.

The 106 patient-figure is “certainly higher than it was in the spring, during the first surge, March and April and May of this year, but it’s come down. It was higher last week,” she said.

“I believe the governor has said the numbers are starting to come down and we’re seeing that here,” Ms. Robbins said.

Ms. Robbins had high words of praise for those working with COVID-19 patients at Silver, “Our front-line workers are nothing short of heroes in every sense of the word,” she said. “They’ve been amazing throughout this pandemic. They’ve been working hard.

“It hasn’t been easy on anyone,” she continued, “They continue to show up and take excellent care of our patients. We’re so proud of them.”

St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields has not yet returned our phone call seeking numbers at that medical campus.