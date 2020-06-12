Silver Alert: Have You Seen William H. Foster?

William H. Foster. (Photo: PFPD)

Unmetered. No subscription necessary. Please share freely.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man last seen around 5:15 PM leaving CVS Pharmacy, 1 Main Street.

77-year-old William H. Foster suffers from a cognitive disease.

He was last seen leaving CVS Pharmacy in Park Forest around 5:15 p.m. walking southbound.

Mr. Foster is 5’5″, 155 lbs with black and gray hair and a white beard, last seen wearing a dark leather jacket, denim blue jeans, gray sweater, black and white tennis shoes, and sunglasses.

If you have any information regarding William Foster’s whereabouts, please call 911 or 708-748-4700.

William H. Foster in CVS. (Photo: PFPD)