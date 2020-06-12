Silver Alert: Have You Seen William H. Foster?

Unmetered. No subscription necessary. Please share freely.
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man last seen around 5:15 PM leaving CVS Pharmacy, 1 Main Street.
77-year-old William H. Foster suffers from a cognitive disease.
He was last seen leaving CVS Pharmacy in Park Forest around 5:15 p.m. walking southbound.
Mr. Foster is 5’5″, 155 lbs with black and gray hair and a white beard, last seen wearing a dark leather jacket, denim blue jeans, gray sweater, black and white tennis shoes, and sunglasses.
If you have any information regarding William Foster’s whereabouts, please call 911 or 708-748-4700.
