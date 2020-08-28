Second Annual Racial Equity Week Coming in September to Cook County

During September 14 – 18, 2020, Cook County will hold its second Racial Equity Week. (SUPPLIED)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the second annual Cook County Racial Equity Week, to be held September 14 – 18, 2020. This year’s theme is Cook County Past, Present, and Future: Acknowledging past harm, reckoning with impact today, and casting a vision for our county’s future.

“We are proud to announce our second annual Racial Equity Week, furthering Cook County’s commitment to advancing racial equity through policy and practice,” said President Preckwinkle. “I am looking forward to a week of engaging and thought-provoking programming that will allow us have deep discussions and explore new facets of equity in government.”

On July 25, 2019, President Preckwinkle announced the inaugural Racial Equity Week would be held September 16 – 20, 2019. During this week of learning, listening and engagement, Cook County held a series of events to hear from residents and community partners, and educate the public on why racial equity matters and how we can work together to close the gap.

“We’ve curated a variety of topics and events to support racial equity understanding for everyday folks while highlighting what we are doing at Cook County to bring about racial equity in our work,” said Denise Barreto, the County’s inaugural Director of Equity and Inclusion.

Events during the week will be posted on the County’s website and details will be shared on social media. A few of the confirmed events include:

Cook County Census Action Week Kickoff Event : President Preckwinkle will join Commissioner Alma Anya as she kicks of Cook County Census Action Week. With the federal government shortening the census response time by 30 days, September 30 is the new deadline and we are making a final push in all the hard to count areas of the county with Commissioner led activities to drive census response. Monday, September 14, noon.

: President Preckwinkle will join Commissioner Alma Anya as she kicks of Cook County Census Action Week. With the federal government shortening the census response time by 30 days, September 30 is the new deadline and we are making a final push in all the hard to count areas of the county with Commissioner led activities to drive census response. Monday, September 14, noon. Equity Town Hall: Environmental Sustainability Edition : President Preckwinkle will lead a virtual equity town hall on the topic of Environmental Sustainability with environmental experts and advocates. Tuesday, September 15, 5:30 p.m.

: President Preckwinkle will lead a virtual equity town hall on the topic of Environmental Sustainability with environmental experts and advocates. Tuesday, September 15, 5:30 p.m. Folded Map Project : President Preckwinkle will introduce an event with the Folded Map Project, including a short film screening and panel discussion featuring Aysha Butler of Resident Association of Greater Englewood, Dr. Maria Krysan, UIC Sociology Department Head and author of The Cycle of Segregation and Folded Map Project Founder Tonika Johnson. Wednesday September 16, 4:00 p.m.

: President Preckwinkle will introduce an event with the Folded Map Project, including a short film screening and panel discussion featuring Aysha Butler of Resident Association of Greater Englewood, Dr. Maria Krysan, UIC Sociology Department Head and author of The Cycle of Segregation and Folded Map Project Founder Tonika Johnson. Wednesday September 16, 4:00 p.m. Recovery Roundtable on Transportation : In collaboration with the Chicago Community Trust, President Preckwinkle will convene transportation experts and advocates for a Recovery Roundtable on the topic of equity in transportation. Thursday, September 17, 11:00 a.m.

: In collaboration with the Chicago Community Trust, President Preckwinkle will convene transportation experts and advocates for a Recovery Roundtable on the topic of equity in transportation. Thursday, September 17, 11:00 a.m. COOKED: Survival By Zip Code Screening : a public screening of the documentary, Cooked: Survival By Zip Code, will be offered and will conclude with a panel discussion. Thursday September 17, 4:00 p.m.

: a public screening of the documentary, Cooked: Survival By Zip Code, will be offered and will conclude with a panel discussion. Thursday September 17, 4:00 p.m. Live Storytelling: Storyteller Ada Cheng will present This is America: Truths Through My Body. Friday, September 18, 3:00 p.m.

Updates and registration links for Racial Equity Week events will be posted at www.cookcountyil.gov/service/racial-equity.

