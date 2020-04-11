Report: COVID-19 Cases Peaked in Illinois. Park Forest Still Tops All in South Suburbs.

Novel coronavirus 2019. (FDA)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A revised report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) says the number of COVID-19 cases peaked in the state of Illinois seven days ago. However, Park Forest still tops other South Suburban communities with 123 known cases of COVID-19 or 658.74 per 100,000, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health. Calumet City now follows with 119 known cases or 321.26 per 100,000.

Per WGN-TV on Thursday, Ludeman Center had 52 cases and two reported deaths.

Park Forest Fire Chief Tracy Natyshok told eNews Park Forest via email Friday afternoon, “Our members at the fire department are still doing good with no confirmed COVID cases within our staff. (Knock on wood)” Police did not respond to a similar request Friday.

As of April 10, Chicago Heights has 87 cases, Steger has 22, Flossmoor 37, Richton Park 59, Olympia Fields 24, Sauk Village 33, Glenwood 38, Tinley Park 60, and South Chicago Heights has 9.

Harvey has 68 cases, Country Club Hills has 80 cases, Orland Park 92, Lynwood 41, Lansing 75, Homewood 61, South Holland 103, Calumet City 119, and Markham 51. Ford Heights has 7 cases.

Current COVID-19 Cases for Several South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Rate per 100,000 Population Calumet City 119 321.26 Chicago Heights 87 287.36 Country Club Hills 80 483.65 Flossmoor 37 390.96 Ford Heights 7 253.35 Glenwood 38 423.68 Harvey 68 268.97 Homewood 61 315.69 Lansing 75 264.73 Lynwood 41 455.2 Markham 51 407.74 Matteson 116 610.24 Olympia Fields 24 481.15 Oak Forest 39 139.48 Orland Park 92 162.59 Park Forest 123 658.74 Richton Park 59 432.36 Sauk Village 33 314.11 South Chicago Heights 9 217.44 South Holland 103 467.54 Steger 22 536.19 Tinley Park 60 121.86

Source: CCDPH

Report Now Says COVID-19 Cases in Illinois Peaked Seven Days Ago

Source: IHME

Revised data suggests the peak of the disease in the state of Illinois already happened on April 3, seven days ago, according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. This is incredibly good news, but not an indication that social distancing may relax.

IHME has also reduced the projected need for invasive ventilators for the state from 1,575 on April 5 to 367 as of today’s date. The research center also shows no ICU bed shortage for the state, where April 5 there was a projected shortage of 722 ICU beds.

As of April 010, 2020, there are a total of 4,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 164 deaths. Seventy-six congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases. The data from Cook County includes all cases under the jurisdiction of the Cook County Department of Public Health (excludes Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township). All numbers are provisional and subject to change.

Will County does not provide information regarding cases of COVID-19 by town online. As of Friday evening, April 10, Will County reports 1,103 total cases and 55 deaths.

17,887 people tested positive in the state of Illinois. Of those who tested positive, 596 died, or 3.33%, 33.3 per 100,000 of those who test positive. That figure is much higher than the common flu, which has a death rate of approximately 0.1% in the United States, according to The New York Times.

A total of 87,527 tests for the virus were performed thus far in the state. The total tests performed and reported electronically for testing of COVID-19 at IDPH, commercial or hospital laboratories. Deaths are included in the number of positive cases, according to the IDPH.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, April 10, announced 1,465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 68 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 2 males 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Fulton and Greene counties are now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 17,887 cases, including 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered Illinois residents to stay at home as of March 21. Executive Order No. 10 requires all residents to stay home, with exceptions for essential needs or business activities. Gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. The order extends through April 30, 2020.

Erratum: Thanks to a reader for pointing out a typo in the number of cases in Steger: 22, not 222.