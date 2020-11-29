Region Loses 32 More to COVID-19, Park Forest Plus One

(Photo by Dean Hesse for Decaturish.com)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The number of deceased in our region edged up by 32 since we last surveyed 30 towns eight days ago. eNews Park Forest has been tracking the same 30 towns since the pandemic struck with force this spring.

For many weeks Park Forest was holding at 21 lost. That number has now increased by 1 to 22.

Other towns seeing an increase in deceased include Chicago Heights (+1), Cicero (+7), and Country Club Hills (+3). South Chicago Heights remains the sole town in the region that has yet to lose one person to SARS-CoV-2.

Numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday are about two weeks out as those who chose not to social distance or remain home might now be incubating the virus.

Illinois is projected to see 23,508 deaths by March 1, 2021, nearly a year since Cook County began tracking these virus-related deaths. That number is unchanged since we last tallied. The United States as a whole will lose nearly half-a-million people by that date if nothing changes, these figures according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. The IHME now predicts 470,974 deaths by March 1 in the United States.



The full chart linked to our spreadsheet follows. The chart shows individual dates and totals as you mouse over it.

Deceased from COVID-19

The Cook County Medical Examiner now reports 6,472 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020, 317 more than when we last tallied. This figure is from today’s date, November 28, 2020. Of these, 3,288 are from the city of Chicago.

COVID-19 Deaths for 30 Towns

Municipality Total Deceased Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 12 37,042 32.40 Chicago Heights 47 30,276 155.24 Cicero 129 83,889 153.77 Country Club Hills 42 16,541 253.91 Crestwood 26 10,950 237.44 Crete 8 8,117 98.56 Dolton 25 23,153 107.98 East Hazel Crest 3 1,543 194.43 Flossmoor 10 9,464 105.66 Ford Heights 1 2,763 36.19 Frankfort 6 19,178 31.29 Glenwood 8 8,969 89.20 Harvey 32 25,282 126.57 Hazel Crest 25 14,100 177.30 Homewood 38 19,323 196.66 Lansing 12 28,331 42.36 Lynwood 2 9,007 22.20 Markham 19 12,508 151.90 Matteson 31 19,009 163.08 Oak Forest 15 27,962 53.64 Olympia Fields 4 4,988 80.19 Orland Park 48 56,582 84.83 Park Forest 22 21,429 102.66 Richton Park 17 13,646 124.58 Sauk Village 4 10,506 38.07 South Chicago Heights 0 4,139 0.00 South Holland 40 22,030 181.57 Steger 6 9,331 64.30 Tinley Park 25 49,235 50.78 University Park 7 6,958 100.60 Combined 664 606,251 109.53 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 1,999 37,042 5,396.58 Chicago Heights 2,046 30,276 6,757.83 Cicero 8,312 83,889 9,908.33 Country Club Hills 891 16,541 5,386.62 Crestwood 497 10,950 4,538.81 Crete 872 8,117 10,742.89 Dolton 1,106 23,153 4,776.92 East Hazel Crest 71 1,543 4,601.43 Flossmoor 411 9,464 4,342.77 Ford Heights 89 2,763 3,221.14 Frankfort 1,936 19,178 10,094.90 Glenwood 486 8,969 5,418.66 Harvey 1,196 25,282 4,730.64 Hazel Crest 663 14,100 4,702.13 Homewood 870 19,323 4,502.41 Lansing 1,818 28,331 6,417.00 Lynwood 438 9,007 4,862.88 Markham 607 12,508 4,852.89 Matteson 1,152 19,009 6,060.29 Oak Forest 1,398 27,962 4,999.64 Olympia Fields 190 4,988 3,809.14 Orland Park 3,202 56,582 5,659.04 Park Forest 1,254 21,429 5,851.88 Richton Park 687 13,646 5,034.44 Sauk Village 395 10,506 3,759.76 South Chicago Heights 204 4,139 4,928.73 South Holland 1,289 22,030 5,851.11 Steger 475 9,331 5,090.56 Tinley Park 2,383 49,235 4,840.05 University Park 343 6,958 4,929.58 Combined 37,280 606,251 6149.27 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formula using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.