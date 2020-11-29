Region Loses 32 More to COVID-19, Park Forest Plus One

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The number of deceased in our region edged up by 32 since we last surveyed 30 towns eight days ago. eNews Park Forest has been tracking the same 30 towns since the pandemic struck with force this spring.
For many weeks Park Forest was holding at 21 lost. That number has now increased by 1 to 22.
Other towns seeing an increase in deceased include Chicago Heights (+1), Cicero (+7), and Country Club Hills (+3). South Chicago Heights remains the sole town in the region that has yet to lose one person to SARS-CoV-2.
Numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday are about two weeks out as those who chose not to social distance or remain home might now be incubating the virus.
Illinois is projected to see 23,508 deaths by March 1, 2021, nearly a year since Cook County began tracking these virus-related deaths. That number is unchanged since we last tallied. The United States as a whole will lose nearly half-a-million people by that date if nothing changes, these figures according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. The IHME now predicts 470,974 deaths by March 1 in the United States.
The full chart linked to our spreadsheet follows. The chart shows individual dates and totals as you mouse over it.
Deceased from COVID-19
The Cook County Medical Examiner now reports 6,472 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020, 317 more than when we last tallied. This figure is from today’s date, November 28, 2020. Of these, 3,288 are from the city of Chicago.
COVID-19 Deaths for 30 Towns
|Municipality
|Total Deceased
|Most Recent Population Figures
|
Rate per 100,000 Population*
|Calumet City
|12
|37,042
|32.40
|Chicago Heights
|47
|30,276
|155.24
|Cicero
|129
|83,889
|153.77
|Country Club Hills
|42
|16,541
|253.91
|Crestwood
|26
|10,950
|237.44
|Crete
|8
|8,117
|98.56
|Dolton
|25
|23,153
|107.98
|East Hazel Crest
|3
|1,543
|194.43
|Flossmoor
|10
|9,464
|105.66
|Ford Heights
|1
|2,763
|36.19
|Frankfort
|6
|19,178
|31.29
|Glenwood
|8
|8,969
|89.20
|Harvey
|32
|25,282
|126.57
|Hazel Crest
|25
|14,100
|177.30
|Homewood
|38
|19,323
|196.66
|Lansing
|12
|28,331
|42.36
|Lynwood
|2
|9,007
|22.20
|Markham
|19
|12,508
|151.90
|Matteson
|31
|19,009
|163.08
|Oak Forest
|15
|27,962
|53.64
|Olympia Fields
|4
|4,988
|80.19
|Orland Park
|48
|56,582
|84.83
|Park Forest
|22
|21,429
|102.66
|Richton Park
|17
|13,646
|124.58
|Sauk Village
|4
|10,506
|38.07
|South Chicago Heights
|0
|4,139
|0.00
|South Holland
|40
|22,030
|181.57
|Steger
|6
|9,331
|64.30
|Tinley Park
|25
|49,235
|50.78
|University Park
|7
|6,958
|100.60
|Combined
|664
|606,251
|109.53
|
*Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.
Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns
|Municipality
|COVID-19 Cases
|Most Recent Population Figures
|Rate per 100,000 Population*
|Calumet City
|1,999
|37,042
|5,396.58
|Chicago Heights
|2,046
|30,276
|6,757.83
|Cicero
|8,312
|83,889
|9,908.33
|Country Club Hills
|891
|16,541
|5,386.62
|Crestwood
|497
|10,950
|4,538.81
|Crete
|872
|8,117
|10,742.89
|Dolton
|1,106
|23,153
|4,776.92
|East Hazel Crest
|71
|1,543
|4,601.43
|Flossmoor
|411
|9,464
|4,342.77
|Ford Heights
|89
|2,763
|3,221.14
|Frankfort
|1,936
|19,178
|10,094.90
|Glenwood
|486
|8,969
|5,418.66
|Harvey
|1,196
|25,282
|4,730.64
|Hazel Crest
|663
|14,100
|4,702.13
|Homewood
|870
|19,323
|4,502.41
|Lansing
|1,818
|28,331
|6,417.00
|Lynwood
|438
|9,007
|4,862.88
|Markham
|607
|12,508
|4,852.89
|Matteson
|1,152
|19,009
|6,060.29
|Oak Forest
|1,398
|27,962
|4,999.64
|Olympia Fields
|190
|4,988
|3,809.14
|Orland Park
|3,202
|56,582
|5,659.04
|Park Forest
|1,254
|21,429
|5,851.88
|Richton Park
|687
|13,646
|5,034.44
|Sauk Village
|395
|10,506
|3,759.76
|South Chicago Heights
|204
|4,139
|4,928.73
|South Holland
|1,289
|22,030
|5,851.11
|Steger
|475
|9,331
|5,090.56
|Tinley Park
|2,383
|49,235
|4,840.05
|University Park
|343
|6,958
|4,929.58
|Combined
|37,280
|606,251
|6149.27
|
*Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formula using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.
