Rain to Soak Park Forest Saturday

The National Weather Service predicts rain for Saturday. (NWS)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Find your umbrellas for you and your pets.

The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of rain Saturday with thunderstorms also possible after 10 AM. The high temperature for the day will be near 65. The wind will be east northeast at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New rainfall amounts could be between a half and three quarters of an inch, but the National Weather Service warns of low strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday, with the best chances from mid-day through mid-afternoon.

Saturday night shows a 50 percent chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 46. There will be a south wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday shows more rain likely, mainly before 1 PM. It will be cloudy with a high near 52. Look for breezy weather with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph.

The chance of rain Sunday is 70%.