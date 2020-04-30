Rain to Finally Ebb Thursday Afternoon

“Row, row, row your boat, gently down the street…” – Adapted
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The rain giving us “Park Forest: The Swamp” will finally ebb and should finally let up by early afternoon Thursday, the National Weather Service reports.
Wednesday night through Thursday morning will see continued rain, however, with a low around 43. If you’re outside, expect a breezy night, with a north northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts as high as 45 mph.
The chance of precipitation is 100%.
New possible precipitation amounts tonight are between a quarter and half of an inch.
Thursday will see more rain likely, mainly before 1 PM. It will be cloudy, with a high near 50. Again, expect the day to be breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, and gusts as high as 45 mph. But the chance of precipitation dips to 70%.
New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Thursday night look for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 41. There will be a north wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
And Friday?
Mostly Sunny. Same for Saturday.
According to current forecasts.
