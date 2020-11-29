Public Health Officials Announce 7,873 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

Novel coronavirus 2019. (FDA)

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday reported 7,873 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 108 additional deaths.

Bureau County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 12 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

Greene County: 1 female 60s

Knox County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

Ogle County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 60s

Whiteside County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s

Williamson County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 712,936 cases, including 12,137 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,055 specimens for a total 10,368,278. As of last night, 5,775 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,211 patients were in the ICU and 686 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 21 – November 27, 2020 is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 21 – November 27, 2020 is 12.2%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected].