Park Forest Weather Forecast Intensifies: Tornado Watch, T-storms

A lightning strike. (National Weather Service)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Make sure your sump pumps are working. Thunderstorms were already in the forecast already for Park Forest and surrounding areas Saturday, but the National Weather Service took that up a few notches, adding a tornado watch until 8:00 PM tonight. Until then, we can see severe thunderstorms right about the time this article is published, from 4:00 PM on.

A tornado watch means that a tornado is possible. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted.

Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4:00 PM, the National Weather Service says. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. It will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Look for a south southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 60%.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected, but there are higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will likely continue until 3:00 AM, followed by a slight chance of showers.

Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

Expect it to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Some brief aftermath of today’s thunderstorm. (Gary Kopycinski)

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected, except, again, that higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

After our brief reprieve from rain and thunderstorms Sunday, expect more of the same through the early part of next week.