Park Forest Village Hall to Re-open Monday, June 1

Melinda and her contractor Franco wait outside a locked Village Hall Thursday afternoon seeking a permit. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Village Hall will re-open for business on Monday, June 1, at 12 noon, and will continue with regular office hours going forward, according to an announcement from Village officials.

The complete statement from the Village follows:

Consistent with Restore Illinois, Phase 3 and IDPH-approved safety guidance in place, Village Hall Offices will open on Monday, June 1, at 12 noon and will continue with regular office hours going forward.

When entering Village Hall, please note that all visitors and staff are now required to wear masks, and should abide by 6-foot social distancing.

We encourage you to use the Village drop box in front of Village Hall when submitting documents/payments to our office.

If you need to meet with us, an appointment is now required to assure we will have a conference room set up for your visit.

Please keep in mind the updated guidelines from Restore Illinois now include Tool Kits specific to your industry.

The Village website continues to maintain the COVID-19 Community & Business Resource page with up to date resources for your convenience

Lastly, if your business will be opening, please share with us your information and any specific details for your customers/clients. We are working on a Phase 3 Business Open List to post on the Village website.

In the meantime, we are continuing to monitor our email and voicemail to provide you with any assistance you might need.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we begin to open under Restore Illinois Phase 3 guidelines.