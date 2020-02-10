Park Forest Police: The Movie – 2019

One of the most moving things you’ll see all year is when the members of the Park Forest Police Department salute family members and the public near the conclusion of the Honors Ceremony. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest police showed a brief movie Saturday at the 16th Annual Park Forest Police Honors Ceremony. The film gives the viewer an idea of what officers might face on any given day.

The video contains some raw footage from body cameras and cameras mounted inside squad vehicles.

Deputy Chief Paul Winfrey introduced the film which gives us a snapshot of 2019 at the Park Forest Police Department. The film also gives “a glimpse of some of the types of incidents which our officers responded,” the chief said.

“We will note that the video does show real police incidents, and while they are typical of the type of scenes in real-life police shows, they may not be suitable for children or those who may be sensitive to such incidents,” Deputy Chief Winfrey said.

Freedom Hall was near capacity, but still had room for more, at Saturday’s Police Honors Ceremony. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

As if on cue, an infant began to cry shortly after the film begin. A parent escorted the young one from the theater.

The video appears below (uploading Sunday night):