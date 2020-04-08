Park Forest Passes Matteson as South Suburb with Most Known COVID-19 Cases at 97

(IDPH)

Peak Projection for Illinois Improves

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- It’s not a distinction any town wants. The Village of Park Forest now has more known cases of COVID-19 than any other municipality in the South Suburbs, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health. Park Forest has 97 known cases, Matteson 93.

As of April 8, Chicago Heights has 66 cases, Steger has 17, Flossmoor 28, Richton Park 53, Olympia Fields 20, Sauk Village 29, Glenwood 35, Tinley Park 48, and South Chicago Heights has 7.

Harvey has 48 cases, Country Club Hills has 61 cases, Orland Park 67, Lynwood 35, Lansing 58, Homewood 42, South Holland 74, Calumet City 83, and Markham 40. Ford Heights has 7 cases.

But the projection for the peak of the disease in the state of Illinois has improved from April 16 to April 11, three days hence, according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington.

IHME has also reduced the projected need for invasive ventilators for the state from 1,575 on April 5 to 604 as of today’s date. The research center also shows no ICU bed shortage for the state, where April 5 there was a projected shortage of 722 ICU beds.

COVID-19 peak projections for Illinois as of April 8, 2020. (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation data visualization)

A spokesperson at Victory Center on Main Street in Park Forest said no residents there have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, as of this writing, no first responders in Park Forest have tested positive for the virus. That includes Fire and Police personnel.

As of April 07, 2020, there are a total of 3612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 109 deaths. Sixty-one congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases.

13,549 people tested positive in the state of Illinois. Of those who tested positive, 380 died, or 2.8%, 28 per 100,000 of those who test positive. That figure is much higher than the common flu, which has a death rate of approximately 0.1% in the United States, according to The New York Times.

A total of 68,732 tests for the virus were performed thus far in the state.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered Illinois residents to stay at home as of March 21. Executive Order No. 10 requires all residents to stay home, with exceptions for essential needs or business activities. Gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. The order extends through April 30, 2020.